, Turkish club weighing up future of Hull City-linked man, reporter claims

Fenerbahce are considering parting ways with Hull City-linked midfielder Miha Zajc this winter, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City are believed to be interested in the Slovenia international this month, as reported by Turkish news outlet Haberturk.

Zajc, 29, has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with two goals.

In this latest update regarding his future, reporter Sabuncuoglou has reported on X that his current are weighing up his situation and could let him leave.

Latest on Hull City-linked man

Hull are in need of some midfield reinforcements now the January transfer window is open. Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore are both off to AFCON with Ivory Coast and Mali respectively, whilst Tyler Morton will miss three games after being sent off against Sheffield Wednesday, depending on whether the Tigers appeal it.

Liam Rosenior’s side are currently 7th in the Championship table and are outside the top six by a single point behind Sunderland after they lost 3-1 on New Year’s Day at Hillsborough. They have a break from league action this weekend as they prepare to face Birmingham City at home in the FA Cup third round.

Zacj was mentioned as a target last year and is under contract at Fenerbahce until the summer of 2026. Hull are no strangers to signing players from the Turkish giants and have brought in Ozan Tufan and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh from them since Acun Ilicali’s takeover back in 2022.

The former Empoli man has been with his current club since 2019 and has played 114 games for them altogether to date, finding the net on 20 occasions. He also had a loan spell away at Genoa in Italy back in the 2020/21 season.