Bolton Wanderers sit 2nd in League One, occupying one of the two automatic promotion spots as things stand. However, Peterborough United are hot on their tails and Derby County aren’t far off them with League One looking as competitive as ever heading into 2024.

John, 28, spent the first half of the season at Salford City in League Two. The defender has made 18 appearances in the fourth tier for the struggling Salford City side. His loan deal there expired this week and whilst he is free to move elsewhere this month, John is unsure where he may end up.

With Salford City having recently parted company with manager Neill Wood it is hard to predict whether John will be wanted back there or whether he may move elsewhere.

Speaking to The Bolton News on John’s future, Evatt has admitted he hopes to have some answers this week on the matter. He said:

“At the moment nothing has progressed. Salford have obviously had a change of manager and a new one hasn’t been appointed yet so I don’t know how that affects Declan’s situation.

“We will wait to speak with Salford and see what they want to do, and hopefully have some answers this week because that is when the loan ends.”

Making the right move

At 28-year-old John needs to be playing regular football and he needs to move to a side willing to offer him that.

He has experience in both League One and League Two and he would be a valuable asset to many sides at this level.

The Welsh defender will be hoping to get some clarity on his future soon and from what Evatt is saying, fans can expect an update in the next week.

Bolton Wanderers are in a good position to go on and earn promotion to the Championship this season, but there is a long way to go and their business this month may prove make or break in whether they will succeed.

Up next for Evatt’s side is a trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in the FA Cup this Saturday.