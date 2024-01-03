Leeds United sit comfortably in the Championship play-off places, but they will soon have to turn their attention to upcoming contract decisions.

Leeds United are in a battle to close down Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Those two sides occupy the two automatic promotion places in the Championship table but Southampton have now jumped the Whites, leaving them 4th.

January’s transfer window will present Daniel Farke’s side with some dilemmas. Transfers will tend to dominate conversations throughout the month, but equally so will contracts that end in the summer.

Leeds United have seven players who will enter the last six months of their deals when January 1st ticks over, and there are some vital players amongst them.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

The players out of contract in 2024

Three of Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion squad stalwarts stand out as headline names whose contracts will run out in June 2024. Chief amongst this trio are defenders Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling.

Cooper is Leeds United’s club captain, but he is being kept out of the current Championship side by the form of current pair Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk. Ayling is currently suffering from a knee issue, but like Cooper he is being kept out of the side by the talented Archie Gray.

Injury-afflicted Stuart Dallas is over the physical aspects of a broken leg against Manchester City in May 2022. He is back in light training but there has been no chatter about him being offered a new deal as of yet while he continues his recovery.

Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton are also entering the last throes of their current deals. Byram’s deal was a short-term signed last summer and he’s impressed this season so far. Shackleton meanwhile also has caught the eye before suffering a glute strain.

Another player who has made strides at Leeds United is Ian Poveda, he too is coming to the last six months of his deal. Recently, he was selected by Colombia for two international friendlies.

The last of Leeds’ seven soon-to-be out-of-contract players is Lewis Bate. The central midfielder hasn’t made a consistent breakthrough since being brought in from Chelsea, so he could be one that moves on in 2024.