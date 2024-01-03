Sheffield Wednesday sit in the Championship relegation zone but have improved considerably since the arrival of manager Danny Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 2023/24 Championship campaign has seen the Owls struggle, though the improvement has been noticeable under Rohl and they’ve given themselves a chance of survival as a result. They currently sit 22nd in the table and three points from safety.

The January transfer window will present manager Rohl with several decisions to make. Transfers will dominate conversations as Wednesday look to leapfrog out of the relegation places.

However, he will have to be aware that the South Yorkshire side have 11 players entering the last six months of their contracts.

The players out of contract in 2024

Club stalwart Barry Bannan is one of those players edging towards the end of their current deal. He signed a one-year extension in March 2023 and has remained a key player this season, featuring 22 times and scoring one goal.

Striker Lee Gregory is another veteran whose deal runs out in June. He also signed a one-year extension last year, but after making the squad just once in the last 11 games, it seems a change of scenery awaits in 2024.

Josh Windass is another Owls player with a deal that runs out in the summer. He also who signed a short-term extension at the beginning of June 2023. He has proven himself as a dangerous Championship attacker before and if he can find prolific form, it could be key in the fight for survival.

Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has established himself as Sheffield Wednesday’s No. 1 after starting the season as a back-up but time will tell if he’s done enough to earn an extended stay at Hillsborough.

Midfielder George Byers is in his 3rd season with Sheffield Wednesday after his free transfer from Swansea in 2021 and in the final year of his contract, he has featured 22 times this season, scoring 1 goal and adding 1 assist. Like Windass, he’s another player who has proven themselves at this level.

Former Wolves defender Dominic Iorfa is also looking at the last six months of his current deal. He is another Owl whose contract was extended by a year in June 2023. He has featured 15 times this season, contributing one assist.

Long-serving defender Liam Palmer is also coming to the end of his deal and as a Wednesday stalwart, his leadership and experience could be vital looking forward under Rohl. Di’Shon Bernard meanwhile has been at Hillsborough for just this season after signing from Manchester United but he too could have a long future with the club unless he’s snapped up by another team.

Midfielders Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson are also out of contract in the summer, but you would think the former is much more likely to stay than the latter.

Rounding out the list of players coming to the end of their deals in young defender Ciaran Brennan, who is a strong candidate for a winter exit.