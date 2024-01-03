Lille winger Alan Virginius is a man in demand, and has been the subject of interest from Sunderland as well as other clubs from overseas.

Sunderland are hoping to utilise the January transfer window as a means of strengthening and perhaps streamlining their squad to help their chances of securing a top six finish. They are blessed with young attacking talent but new boss Michael Beale will want to put his own stamp on things.

One player they have identified as a potential January transfer target is 20-year-old Virginius, who has been making waves for Lille’s B team and has seen his form rewarded with cameos in the first-team fold.

But this means Sunderland aren’t the only side tracking him, with Foot Mercato reporting that Young Boys have had an offer rejected. The report states that the bid was an initial loan with an option to buy for a fee of €4.5million, plus a percentage on a future sale.

A huge boost for Sunderland

Sunderland will take solace in the fact that Lille have rejected a bid from Young Boys. This allows them to re-evaluate their stance on the player and weigh up if they can afford to match the Swiss side’s offer or exceed it.

At just 20 years old he could be a solid option, not only for the short-term but for the long-term too. He is a promising attacking young talent and will likely improve the quality of the squad and what Beale has at his disposal should they get a deal over the line.

He could be what they need to maintain their form and remain in the top six come the end of the season. They have been inconsistent in recent months and strengthening their team will go a long way in helping them achieve consistency, and Virginius could be a factor in helping them get there.