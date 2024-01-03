Sunderland remain keen on bringing a striker in this month with Jay Stansfield and Ali Al-Hamadi among those they are watching closely, as per Michael Graham.

Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship table following their New Year’s Day win over Preston North End.

Michael Beale’s side are now three unbeaten and despite performances not being at their best, they have been finding a way to win games and keep clean sheets with two in their last three.

A lot of eyes are on Sunderland’s transfer business this month with the gaps in their squad clear for all to see.

Reporter Graham has claimed Sunderland are still watching Stansfield, Al-Hamadi and Mao Hosoya ‘very closely’ with more options said to be on their list of targets.

Still want a centre forward in January. Mao Hosoya, Ali Al-Hamadi, Jay Stansfield all ones #SAFC are watching very closely, as well as probably a few others I don't know about. https://t.co/H5ne55zTFE — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) January 2, 2024

The difference maker

Rusyn scored Sunderland’s first striker goal in 12 months last time out and it will be hoped he can now follow that with a few more, but either way Sunderland need more quality in this area.

The Black Cats finished 6th last time around in the Championship and a play-off spot again is the aim, but their business this month may make or break their chances.

Stansfield is currently doing well on loan at Birmingham City. However, Ipswich Town and Sunderland are said to hold interest should he be sent elsewhere this month.

Al-Hamadi is tearing it up for AFC Wimbledon in League Two. He has 19 goal contributions in 23 games.

Hosoya, 22, scored 17 times in 44 outings in his native Japan throughout 2023 and he may be the latest name to come out of there and do well in England.

For now though nothing appears imminent and Sunderland’s focus will be on their FA Cup third round clash against rivals Newcastle United this Saturday.