Sunderland man Jack Clarke is wanted by top ten Premier League clubs and £20million would not be enough to secure a deal, as per Michael Graham.

Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship and they have Clarke to thank for a lot of that this season.

Clarke, 23, has 12 goals and two assists so far in the second tier for the Black Cats. He has made 26 Championship appearances and has been Sunderland’s biggest threat this season.

He has been linked with several Premier League sides over the past 18 month. Most recently Sheffield United were said to be keen on the winger with the Blades battling relegation in the top tier.

It has now been claimed by trusted Sunderland reporter Graham that there are sides in the top ten of the Premier League interested in Clarke who are said to pose more of a threat than the Blades.

He goes onto say £20million wouldn’t be enough for a deal this month with Sunderland under no pressure to sell currently.

Sheffield United 100% targeting Jack Clarke, but Sunderland under zero pressure to sell this month and he's unlikely to have his head turned by a relegation battle. £20m wouldn't get a deal done either. Couple other clubs who want him could make it hard to keep him though. #SAFC — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) January 3, 2024

Yes, and therein lies the dilemma for Clarke, because those clubs probably aren't desperate enough to need to make a big play for him in January. January is crazy and anything can happen, but last I heard both Clarke and #SAFC happy to reassess options in the summer. https://t.co/qrNammlh7Y — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) January 3, 2024

An expected eventuality

Clarke is good enough to be playing Premier League football and he almost definitely will be next season, whether that be with or without Sunderland.

He does still have two and a half years left on his contract though and that gives Sunderland the upper hand in negotiations.

The 23-year-old could well be the difference between Sunderland going up this year and Sunderland missing out once again.

Michael Beale will be hoping to finish inside the Championship’s play-off spots this season and keeping Clarke around will help that matter.

The Black Cats do need to be prepared for the possibility of a bid they can’t reject though and they will need to ensure they have a replacement lined up if that happens.

Up next for Beale and his side is a home clash against rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round.