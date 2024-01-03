, Stockport County let summer signing head out the exit door

Stockport County have let Billy Chadwick join York City on a permanent deal, as announced by their official club website.

Stockport County swooped to land the versatile attacker last summer on a free transfer before loaning him out to Gateshead.

Chadwick, 23, cut ties with Hull City at the end of last season when his contract at the MKM Stadium expired.

He is now on the move again and has made the switch to the York Community Stadium for a new chapter in his career.

Stockport County let attacker leave

Chadwick has made only one competitive appearance for Stockport. He made 21 appearances for Gateshead during the first-half of this campaign and found the net on four occasions.

The Hatters gave him a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months on top of that. However, he has now been given the green light to head out the exit door already.

Chadwick rose up through the academy at Hull and went on to play 12 times for their senior team. He wasn’t quite able to break into the side and become a regular though, hence why he was loaned out to the likes of Gainsborough Trinity, FC Halifax Town, Linfield and Boston United.

He was a hit on loan with the latter last term and scored 11 goals in 20 matches altogether before landing a move to Edgeley Park.

The Hull-born man leaves behind a Stockport side who are eyeing promotion to League One. They were beaten 2-0 at home by Mansfield Town and now have a break for 11 days before they face Walsall.

Dave Challinor’s side are top of the table still but have the likes of Mansfield, Wrexham and Barrow chasing them down.