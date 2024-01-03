, Southampton, Middlesbrough and Hull City to battle it out for 13-goal striker

Southampton and Middlesbrough and Hull City are all eyeing Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, as per HITC.

Southampton sit 3rd in the Championship table, Hull City are 7th whilst Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough are 12th. The three clubs are all hoping they can finish inside the top six of the Championship this season and the January window could prove crucial to those plans.

One man catching all the eyes this January is Scottish striker Shankland. The 28-year-old has 13 goals and one assist in 21 Scottish Premiership outings so far this season.

The Scotland international is a natural goalscorer and his form has led to him being linked with many different clubs.

The Saints, Boro and the Tigers are the three sides credited with interest in the latest report, with it added that Scottish giants Celtic are also considering a move.

A tough race to win

The 28-year-old is in demand and winning this transfer battle would be impressive given the amount of interest in the forward.

Hearts’ stance on the matter remains unknown, but he’s still performing well for them so there is really nothing for them to worry about at the moment.

His contract expires in 2025 and therefore they don’t run the risk of losing him on a free transfer at the minute and that will help them should negotiations open up this month.

Shankland would improve all of Southampton, Hull City and Middlesbrough and with the Saints the closest to the automatic promotion spots that may tempt the striker.

As things stand though there doesn’t appear to have been any concrete offers and the clubs will remain focussed on their fixtures ahead for the time being.