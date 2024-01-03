Southampton and Middlesbrough have Aston Villa man Finn Azaz on their radar as a potential signing this month, as per TEAMtalk.

Southampton currently sit 3rd in the Championship, whilst Middlesbrough are down in 12th, four points outside the play-off positions.

Azaz, 23, is currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle where he has made 26 Championship outings so far this season. He has scored seven goals and managed another five assists so far from midfield.

The Aston Villa man is yet to get a chance in Unai Emery’s side, but previous loan spells in League Two and League One have proven Aziz is more than capable of being a top performer at this level as a minimum.

Reports are now suggesting the Saints and Boro are both keeping tabs on the former Ireland U21 international, but Villa’s stance on the matter is still unknown.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

More than capable

Plymouth Argyle have had Aziz on loan for one and a half seasons now and it seems he is certainly destined to play at a higher level.

Russell Martin’s Southampton could well be a Premier League side in the summer, whilst there is still a chance Boro end up finishing inside the top six.

The 23-year-old only signed a new deal at Villa Park last summer and that will give the Premier League side a leg-up should either club open negotiations over a potential deal.

But, Aziz is no longer a youngster and he needs game time, something which it seems unlikely he will get for Aston Villa.

This one is definitely one to keep an eye on this month and maybe even into the summer.

Up next for Southampton is a home clash in the FA Cup third round against Walsall, whilst Boro host Aziz’s parent club Aston Villa.