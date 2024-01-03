, Sheffield United keen on ambitious move for Sunderland winger

Sheffield United are interested in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, according to a report by HITC Sport.

Sheffield United are keen to lure the Black Cats ace to the Premier League as they look to bolster their attacking options now the January transfer window is open.

Clarke, 23, has been Sunderland’s key man over recent seasons and they will be desperate to keep hold of him this winter.

HITC Sport claim the Blades want to land him this month along with top flight rivals Burnley.

Sunderland winger wanted

Clarke helped Sunderland get into the play-offs last term by scoring 11 goals and has already matched his tally from the last campaign this season.

The Black Cats are currently 6th in the table following their 2-0 win at home to Preston North End last time out and are back in action this weekend with an FA Cup clash against rivals Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light.

Clarke made the move to the North East in 2021 on an initial loan move that was later made permanent. He helped them gain promotion from League One under former boss Alex Neil and has since become one of their most prized assets in the Championship.

The former England youth international has made 76 appearances over the past year-and-a-half and has chipped in with 26 goals.

Clarke started his career at Leeds United and broke into their first-team as a youngster under Marcelo Bielsa before Tottenham Hotspur lured him to the top flight in 2019.

His move to London didn’t work out in the end though and he was shipped out on loan to Leeds, QPR and Stoke City to get some experience before his switch to Sunderland and he hasn’t looked back since amid interest from Sheffield United now.