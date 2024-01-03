West Ham man Conor Coventry is wanted by several League One clubs, as per Darren Witcoop.

Coventry, 23, is a central midfielder. He has had several loan spells in his career so far spending time at Rotherham United, MK Dons, Peterborough United and Lincoln City.

So far this season he has made four Premier League 2 appearances for West Ham’s academy side, scoring once and assisting another.

Yesterday it was reported Charlton Athletic held interest in the midfielder and now it seems they are not alone.

Witcoop has reported Coventry has many admirers in League One, but a deal may not happen until next week at the earliest.

West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry is being chased by a number of League One clubs. Could feature in the FA Cup at the weekend before moving on. Coventry already has made four loan moves in his career. #WestHam #pufc #cafc #DCFC #posh — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 3, 2024

A solid addition

Charlton Athletic need reinforcements this month and it seems as if they are currently the only named side amongst those interested in Coventry.

However, with the other sides unknown it’s hard to predict where the 23-year-old will end up this month.

His contract at the Hammers expires in the summer so this may be West Ham’s last chance to make a bit of money on their man, but as things stand no concrete bids appear to have been submitted.

Charlton Athletic sit 14th in the third tier and look set for a mid-table finish at best this season.

Coventry would strengthen their side and he would likely be a regular for the Addicks, but whether it’s a move he would be open to again remains to be seen.

It will be interesting to see if Coventry does indeed feature in West Ham’s FA Cup clash against Bristol City this weekend and if he does then it is the perfect chance for him to sell himself.