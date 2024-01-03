Salford City are showing an interest in 47-year-old coach Carl Robinson in their search for a new manager, as per reporter Tom Collomosse.

Salford City are on the hunt for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Neil Wood last month. The Ammies have long had ambitions of promotion from League Two but with the club sat 21st after 25 games, they’re set for a relegation fight this season.

The hunt for Wood’s permanent replacement has been ongoing and now, a fresh name has been linked with the vacancy.

Reporter Tom Collomosse has said on X that Salford City hold a significant interest in Welsh coach Carl Robinson, who has been out of the game since just Tuesday when he left Birmingham City.

NEW: Carl Robinson, who was Wayne Rooney's No2 at Birmingham until Tuesday, thought to be the subject of significant interest from Salford. Salford sacked Neil Wood on December 27. — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) January 3, 2024

The 47-year-old was previously in charge of Vancouver Whitecaps, Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers but had been working as Wayne Rooney’s assistant manager at both D.C United and Birmingham City.

Rooney was relieved of his duties earlier this week, as was no. 2 Robinson. However, this new update means it might not be long before he’s back in the dugout, and back as the lead man.

A quick return

A move to Salford City would not only present Robinson with a quick return to the game, but he would be back as the manager for the first time since 2022. And, while much of his coaching career has been overseas, he was an EFL stalwart as a player.

After starting in Wolves’ academy, Robinson would go on to play for Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Walsall, Rotherham United, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Norwich City. He then saw out his playing days in the United States with Toronto and New York Red Bulls.

It remains to be seen if Salford City’s strong interest develops into anything more serious but with the Ammies in need of a new boss, Robinson could be their saviour.