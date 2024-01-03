Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End are all keeping tabs on Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden, according to The Telegraph.

Newcastle United sanctioned a loan move to Standard Liege for midfielder Hayden in the summer. He had drawn interest from a number of clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, but he headed for Belgium instead.

The 28-year-old has played 11 times for Liege across all competitions and rumours of a winter recall have circulated. Now, fresh reports have revealed that the midfielder is drawing plenty of attention in the Championship.

The Telegraph reports that Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End are all keeping an eye on Hayden’s situation. Newcastle’s decision is yet to be made over a recall but if he is brought back, it looks highly likely that he will head out again.

Hayden, formerly of Arsenal and Hull City, had been a reliable servant for the Magpies but ultimately, he fell down the pecking order. In a bid to find regular action elsewhere, it will be hoped a new deal can be struck if he is brought back from Belgium.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

A solid signing?

It remains to be seen just how Hayden’s situation pans out but for any of Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers or Preston North End, the Newcastle United man would be a solid signing.

He’s a defensively sound option in the middle of the park, offering steel and determination in droves. That has seen Hayden fill in as a centre-back before, though defensive midfield is his standout role.

Hayden has played 118 times in the Premier League and has 65 Championship appearances to his name. There can be no doubt about his pedigree and if he can stay fit, he’d be a good signing this winter.

Those keeping tabs on his situation will be hoping for a positive development soon with Hayden’s immediate future up in the air.