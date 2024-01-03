Oxford United manager Des Buckingham is embarking on his first transfer window in charge of the Yellows and he’ll be hoping to bring some fresh faces in. New signings should aid their promotion bid, with the club currently sat 5th in the table.

Now, claims of a bid from the U’s have emerged online. Writing on X, Football Insider states that Oxford United have submitted a bid for Chesterfield star Dobra.

The 22-year-old is out of contract with the National League leaders at the end of this season and after six goals and four assists in 23 league games this season (Playmaker), he’s emerged on Oxford’s radar.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Oxford United submit bid for Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra. ✅ The former Ipswich youngster is entering the final six months of his contract. 🖊️ ✍️: @SportsPeteO#OUFC #Spireites — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) January 3, 2024

The size of the bid is not mentioned, nor is anything regarding Chesterfield’s response at this stage.

An eye-catching target

Dobra might be down in the National League at the moment. However, it’s a level he’s been starring at for a little while now, and plenty of EFL clubs have found new stars in the fifth-tier over the years.

The former Albania U21s international was a highly-rated youngster at Ipswich Town but ultimately, he wasn’t able to make the grade there. He then dropped out the EFL with Chesterfield and under Paul Cook, he’s developed brilliantly.

Dobra offers a dangerous, skilful presence on the left-hand side. He’s added the goals and assists to his game that he didn’t show as much in the Football League and looks a much more polished player than the one who departed Portman Road in 2022.

It remains to be seen of League One side Oxford United can tempt Chesterfield into a sale though. The Spireites are well-backed financially and currently sitting top of the National League table, they’ll be determined to hold onto one of their standout players.