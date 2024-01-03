Notts County are among the sides interested as Norwich City consider loaning out young defender Jaden Warner, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

Notts County are looking to bolster where possible as they bid to strengthen their bid for promotion from League Two. They sit 5th in the table as it stands, seven points off the automatic promotion spots after a challenging end to the year.

Overall though, 2023 was a fantastic year at Meadow Lane. They’ll be looking to make this one even better with a second consecutive promotion.

Now, claims of interest in Norwich City centre-back Warner have emerged. The Eastern Daily Press reports that the Canaries are considering sending the 21-year-old out on loan for the rest of the season, and Notts County are among those interested in a potential deal.

The Championship side are yet to make a final decision and County are not the only side interested, so time will tell how the matter pans out.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Best for Warner?

Norwich City are well-versed in player development, so expect them to make the right decision when it comes to Warner’s immediate future. Time will tell if he’s to head to Notts County, but they could be a great place for him to develop.

The Magpies play good attacking football and are right in the mix at the top of the table. Having the youngster around a promotion-chasing, ambitious environment could be good for his development on and off the pitch.

He’s tasted some senior action with Norwich but has perhaps looked a little raw at Championship level. For that reason, allowing him to cut his teeth at a solid level in the EFL could be ideal for him over the rest of the campaign, though it remains to be seen just where he ends up spending the remainder of the season.