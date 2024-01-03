Ipswich Town midfielder Massimo Luongo is relaxed over his future at Portman Road after entering the last six months of his contract with the club.

Ipswich Town added Massimo Luongo to their ranks in January 2023 and since then, the midfielder has become a huge influence. He was a key figure with QPR and Sheffield Wednesday but injuries halted his progress while with the Owls and he struggled for action with Middlesbrough too.

He’s stayed fit at Portman Road though and has formed one of the Championship‘s standout midfield partnerships with Sam Morsy. So, when Luongo retired from international football ahead of Australia’s Asian Cup campaign, it came as a huge boost for the Tractor Boys.

His deal is up at the end of this season, leaving some uncertainty over the long-term. However, Luongo is certainly relaxed over the matter.

Speaking with the EADT, the Ipswich Town star said that while there’s been ‘nothing official’ as of yet, he’s comfortable with the amount of time to resolve his situation. He said:

“It has been mentioned [a new contract], nothing official, but I’ve got plenty of time.

“A week ago I was going to the Asian Cup, so things can change quite quickly in football.”

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

A key player for Ipswich Town

Luongo has played a part in all but one Championship game so far this season. The only match he missed was the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in December, watching on from the sidelines due to suspension.

Any previous injury worries have been left in the past and the Australian has been back at his fantastic best. He’ll be hoping to maintain this role in Kieran McKenna’s side for some time, and the level of his performances suggest he isn’t slowing down after turning 31 last September.

Luongo’s stance over his future will calm any concerns over his long-term future and his importance to the Ipswich Town side means it looks highly likely that he will be kept beyond the end of his current deal.