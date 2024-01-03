, Norwich City, Watford and Burnley set sights on Scottish Championship midfielder

Norwich City and Watford have watched Dundee United midfielder Lewis O’Donnell, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 03.01.24, 10.41).

Norwich City and Watford are being linked with a swoop for the youngster with the January transfer window now open.

O’Donnell, 18, has caught the eye on loan at Kelty Hearts in Scottish League One over recent times.

The Daily Record claim Norwich and Watford are keen on landing him along with Premier League side Burnley with Dundee United ‘likely’ to cash in on him.

Norwich City and Watford eye midfielder

O’Donnell was given the green light to join Kelty Hearts on loan over the summer to get some experience under his belt. He has since made 19 appearances for them in all competitions in this campaign and has chipped in with a single goal and an assist.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and Dundee United risk losing him for nothing in June next year if they don’t cash in on him this month.

The prospect has been on the books of the Terrors for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

O’Donnell was a regular for their B team before he was loaned out but his long-term future with his current side is up in the air now.

Norwich could see him as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park in the long run. Both the Canaries and league rivals Watford are looking to get into the play-offs this term.

The pair may have to face competition from Burnley in this particular transfer pursuit. The Clarets are currently fighting for their lives in the top flight.