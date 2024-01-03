, Norwich City attacker eyeing loan exit this month

Norwich City winger Tony Springett is ‘targeting’ a loan exit this month, as detailed in a report by the Pink Un.

Norwich City need to decide what to do with the youngster this winter with the January transfer window now open.

Springett, 21, has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, 10 of which have come in the Championship.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Pink Un, he is keen to head out the exit door of Carrow Road on a temporary basis over the next four weeks to get some more game time under his belt.

Norwich City attacker eyeing loan move

Springett is under contract at Norwich until the summer of 2025 and has been with them since the age of 21.

He has risen up through their academy ranks and has been a regular at various youth levels over recent times.

The Republic of Ireland youth international was handed his first-team debut in May 2022 in a Premier League clash against West Ham.

Springett has since played 17 matches altogether for the East Anglian but is yet to find the net.

He was given the green light to leave on loan for the first time in his career in the last campaign when Derby County came calling following their relegation to League One.

The London-born man went on to play 11 times for the Rams last term but his stay at Pride Park was cut short in the end due to injury.

Springett currently provides useful competition and depth to Norwich’s attacking department but isn’t guaranteed a start under David Wagner right now. A loan exit would help him get some regular minutes but it remains to be seen whether he will be allowed to go out.