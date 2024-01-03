, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Peterborough United eyeing full-back swoop

Middlesbrough, Millwall and Peterborough United are interested in Manchester 62 defender Todd Kane, according to a report by HITC Sport.

The right-back is currently playing his football in Gibraltar but is being linked with a switch back to England this winter.

Kane, 30, cut ties with Coventry City at the end of last season and moved abroad in October.

HITC Sport claim Middlesbrough, Millwall, Peterborough and Lincoln City are all in the frame to land him now.

Kane is an experienced defender in the Football League and has made over 250 appearances in his career to date.

He started his career at Chelsea and rose up through the academy ranks at Stamford Bridge before going on to have loan spells away from the Premier League giants with the likes of Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, NEC Nijmegen, FC Groningen, Oxford United and Hull City to gain experience.

The former England youth international was then snapped up by QPR on a permanent basis in 2019 and spent two years with the Hoops.

Coventry then came calling and he went on to play 41 times for the Sky Blues, as well as having a temporary spell in League One at Charlton Athletic before his contract with his parent club expired.

His current team Manchester 62 play in the Gibraltar Football League and came 2nd last season. They are also currently the home to former Hull City winger Ahmed Salam.

Kane could be leaving them in the near future though with the likes of Boro, Millwall and Peterborough believed to be in the frame for his signature.