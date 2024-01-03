Middlesbrough are interested in signing Leeds United defender Luke Ayling, as per Sky Sports.

Middelsbrough are looking to strengthen their side and push on towards the top six this season in the Championship.

Michael Carrick’s men sit 12th at the moment just four points off Sunderland in 6th. Boro haven’t been as impressive as they were last time around, but they are still there or thereabout and the right moves this month would give them a decent chance.

Ayling, 32, has been at Leeds United since 2016. The experienced defender has made over 250 appearances for the club across both the Championship and the Premier League.

However, it seems the club are beginning a new chapter and with Ayling’s deal expiring in June his future is up in the air.

Boro are said to be interested and given Ayling hasn’t played a full game for Leeds United since the start of October this may well be a deal the Whites are open to.

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Leeds defender Luke Ayling 🔴👇 pic.twitter.com/iewkAEoKXY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 3, 2024

End of an era

Ayling has been a great servant to Leeds United and whether he leaves now, in the summer or even when he retires, he will leave with a lot of respect for what he has given to the club.

But, with Daniel Farke attempting to rebuild his squad and prepare Leeds United for what they hope will be a positive and successful period in their history, it seems several of their squad members may be on their way out either this month or when their deals expire in the summer.

The 32-year-old would bring experience to Middlesbrough. He may not be able to give 90 minutes week in, week out, but he would be a valuable member of the dressing room.

This one is definitely an interesting one to keep an eye on.

Up next for Leeds United is a trip to Peterborough United on Sunday in the FA Cup whilst Middlesbrough host Aston Villa on Saturday.