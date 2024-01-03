Middlesbrough have an injury crisis as things stand and so head coach Michael Carrick will undoubtedly be looking to the January transfer window as a means of getting replacements in to help their chances of consistency and results out on the pitch.

The Teessiders look to be wasting no time in getting their January plans underway, having seen off competition from Championship rivals Southampton and Bristol City, as well as French side Toulouse in the pursuit of Aston Villa’s Azaz. The midfielder is currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle but Football Insider have reported that he will be recalled to secure a switch to the Riverside.

Middlesbrough currently have Matt Crooks and Morgan Rogers as options in the number 10 position, although the latter has also been used wide and up front. Azaz provides something different to what is already at Michael Carrick’s disposal and will be a welcome addition at the Teesside club.

Huge blow for Plymouth

But although Middlesbrough are to be the beneficiaries, Plymouth Argyle will certainly be dealt a blow with first Azaz’s recall to Aston Villa, but then to be sent to a Championship rival in Middlesbrough is equally as harsh.

The attacking midfielder has been in fine form for the Pilgrims scoring seven goals and registering a further five assists so far this season. Therefore caretaker boss Neil Dewsnip will likely be eyeing a replacement in the January window at the earliest opportunity.

Azaz is a player who can play in a number of positions in midfield and will seriously bolster Boro’s ranks. Not only in the number 10 position to compete with Rogers and Crooks, but he also provides cover deeper into midfield, particularly given the current injuries to Hayden Hackney and Lewis O’Brien.