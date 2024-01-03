Leicester City are ready to battle for Vitesse Arnhem winger Million Manhoef, with TEAMtalk reporting that £3m could be enough to secure his services.

Leicester City have been linked with some new faces in the early stages of the January transfer window. One who was said to be a target towards the end of December was Dutch winger Manhoef.

The Sun reported that Rangers were leading the Foxes and Preston North End in the race for the winger. Manhoef mainly plays on the right-hand side and has managed four goals in 15 games for Eredivisie side Vitesse this season.

Manhoef, who turns 22 today (January 3rd), caught the eye with nine goals and five assists in the 2022/23 campaign.

Now, after the initial links, TEAMtalk has provided a fresh insight. They echo claims that Leicester City are among those pursuing Manhoef, adding that it could take just £3m to prize him away from Vitesse. The Dutch side are ‘in the midst of a financial crisis’ and Manhoef could be one of the January window’s ‘best bargains’, the report adds.

A bargain to be had

Rangers’ interest could present some strong competition for Leicester City but with a bargain to be had, the Foxes should be pushing to get a deal done. Manhoef’s return might not have been quite as eye-catching this season but his return of 16 goals and 14 assists in 84 games for Vitesse shows he has proven his talents in a competitive league.

He’s also been a regular for the Netherlands at youth level, with the country championship for their development of young players.

This could be an opportunistic piece of business that Championship leaders Leicester City will benefit from in the short and long-term. At just 22, Manhoef has the best years of his career ahead of him and it seems a deal is there to be done this winter.