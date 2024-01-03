Liverpool starlet Fabio Carvalho is likely to join Fulham on loan for the rest of the season according to BILD, meaning Championship duo Leicester City and Southampton will miss out.

Both Leicester City and Southampton are competing for a place in the top two and so utilising the Premier League loan market for short-term solutions with stand them in good stead in helping them maintain their current form, and achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

They had been monitoring the situation at Liverpool surrounding attacking midfielder Carvalho, who re-joined the Reds after his loan deal at RB Leipzig was cut short due to lack of playing time. However, he now looks likely to re-join his former club Fulham in the Premier League, rather than drop down into the second tier, according to BILD. The pair will now need to turn their attention to other targets.

A blow to both

Carvalho has shown what he can do at Championship level and in flashes in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s side. With his previous loan at RB Leipzig not going to plan, he could have used the opportunity to get his confidence and form back with Leicester City or Southampton, but an opportunity to do the same in the top flight looks too good to turn down for the 21-year-old.

He is likely to go straight into the first-team fold at Craven Cottage and so this will likely give him a better chance to prove himself and work his way into the team at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Should Leicester City or Southampton ultimately achieve promotion, Carvalho could be a player they reignite their interest in. Given the amount of players ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield, he could be allowed to leave on loan again and so they shouldn’t give up hope as he could realistically join the Foxes or the Saints at a later date.