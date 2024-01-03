Leeds United transfer target Kerem Akturkoglu is preparing to say goodbye to current club Galatasaray, as per a report from Turkish outlet Aksam.

Leeds United are pretty much settled when it comes to attacking talent. The Whites main, front four attackers are devastating when in full flow.

Leeds United fans and general onlookers alike have seen Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Joel Piroe tear Championship sides apart this season. Their goals and assists have seen the West Yorkshire side comfortably into the play-offs, 4th in the table.

However, that devastating quarter might be being added to according to Turkish source Aksam. They state that Galatasaray attacking left-winger Aktürkoğlu is set to leave the club.



Leeds United were linked with him in mid-December, with another Turkish outlet source Fanatik saying that Daniel Farke’s side were interested in him.

Aksam report that Aktürkoğlu is ‘very close to saying goodbye’ to Galatasaray as he prepares to head elsewhere. Leeds United have ‘taken action’ for Aktürkoğlu and that the player is ‘looking forward’ to starting afresh in Europe.

Aktürkoğlu on the move?

Aktürkoğlu‘s entire football career has been served in Turkey. He has been with current club Galatasaray since a free transfer in September 2020 from Erzincanspor.

Across 148 total games for Galatasaray, Aktürkoğlu has scored 37 goals and registered 38 assists. Eight goals and eight assists have come this season in a fruitful campaign to date.

He has also gone on to make 26 full international appearances for Turkey, scoring five goals.

Leeds United are notoriously quiet in the January transfer window and Farke has said he doesn’t expect it to be a busy window. However, sometimes a player comes along or becomes available that you cannot turn down, and Aktürkoğlu could be that player for the Whites.



He would come in as a goal-scoring threat down the left flank, one who is proven at a higher level than the Championship.

Of course, that is currently the position occupied by Summerville. He is on fire for the Whites having scored 12 goals and added six assists so far this campaign.

Should Summerville go this window, Aktürkoğlu would be a ready-made replacement for him. Should Summerville stay, then signing Aktürkoğlu might give the Whites the option of moving Summerville another role where he could be equally as fruitful, perhaps on the right-hand side or as a no.10.