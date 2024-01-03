Leeds United sit 4th in the Championship table in their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side are comfortable in the top six of the Championship and the current form suggests they may need to rely on the play-offs if they want to go up this season.

Summerville, 22, has been a standout performer for Leeds United this season.

The Dutch winger has managed an impressive 12 goals and six assists in 23 second tier appearances so far.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are in need of reinforcements and it seems they have identified Summerville as a target this month.

The report does state, however that a deal would be hard for the Magpies to pull off this window and that should given Leeds United fans hope they can keep him around beyond this window.

Destined for the top

The 22-year-old made 28 Premier League appearances last season for Leeds United as they were relegated to the Championship.

He scored four and assisted two in those top tier outings, which is respectable in a poor side for his first proper senior year in England.

Summerville still has potential to grow and he is the sort of player that would thrive under Howe, however question marks do remain over what business Newcastle United are allowed to complete this month.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes of this interest and whether Farke can keep him around if it does, but he is certainly a crucial part to Leeds United’s success and losing him would deal a blow to their promotion hopes.