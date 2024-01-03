Leeds United are still keeping tabs on Ben Brereton Diaz as Sheffield United push to get a deal over the line, as per reporter Ben Jacobs.

Leeds United boast one of the Championship‘s most dangerous attacking departments. However, new attackers continue to be linked with the Whites as they look to bolster their ranks now that the January transfer window is open.

Chilean international Brereton Diaz was linked with the Whites by TEAMtalk in November, but in the early days of the January transfer window, Sheffield United have been looking to strike a deal.

Interestingly though, reporter Ben Jacobs has now said on X that Leeds United are still keeping Brereton Diaz on their radar. The promotion hopefuls could yet explore a deal in the summer if they return to the Premier League, with the proposed Sheffield United deal only a loan until the end of the campaign.

Sheffield United are trying to sign Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Díaz on loan. No option to buy being discussed. Brereton Diaz remains on Leeds' radar. They could still explore something this summer if they get promoted.🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/PQYu49kf3z — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 3, 2024

Brereton Diaz only left Blackburn Rovers in the summer but with no goal contributions in 20 outings for Villareal this season, the 24-year-old could be back on these shores sooner rather than later.

One to keep an eye on?

Brereton Diaz’s time in Spain may not have gone to plan as of yet but given what he showed in his time with Blackburn Rovers, it will still be hoped that he can come good. A return to these shores could be ideal for his confidence, with Sheffield United pushing to get a deal done.

For Leeds United, it could be that their interest is revisited further down the line. There’s not a desperate need for added goalscoring threat this winter and given the top-flight interest in Brereton Diaz, it might not be easy to tempt him back to the Championship.

Of course, things could change over the second half of the season. However, the Whites will be wise to keep an eye on the player’s situation after a challenging start to life with Villareal.