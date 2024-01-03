Leeds United are interested in Hellas Verona man Josh Doig, but face competition from Rangers, as per Gianluca Dimarzio (via The Sun).

Leeds United are targeting an immediate return to Premier League football this season. Daniel Farke’s side currently sit 4th and whilst being well in the race for a top six spot, it remains to be seen whether they have enough to get promoted automatically.

Doig, 21, has made 34 appearances in Italy since making the switch from Scotland in 2022. The left sided defender has so far impressed in the Serie A and he has caught the eye of clubs back in the UK.

Reports broke last week suggesting Hellas Verona were willing to sell Doig for a fee of around £5,5million.

However, it is now said Rangers are leading the race for Doig and they could sign the youngster via a swap deal including Turkish left back Ridvan Yilmaz.

An area to prioritise

Leeds United, much like the summer, have already been linked with a fair few names this January.

Farke’s side look set for a busy month which will include both new arrivals and outgoings and a left sided defender is an area they could do with reinforcing.

Leeds United are seven points behind 2nd place Ipswich Town, but they do have a cushion of nine points inside the play-offs.

It seems at the moment their most likely route back to the top tier is through the play-offs, but as proven in the past that can be somewhat of a lottery and nothings is ever guaranteed, especially in the Championship.

It’s crucial they make the right moves this month and they end the window better off than they are now.

Up next for Farke’s men is a trip to Peterborough United this Sunday in the FA Cup.