Manchester United striker Joe Hugill is poised to head out on loan and clubs in League One and League Two are keen, as per The Athletic.

Manchester United starlet Hugill first gained experience of senior football on loan with National League side Altrincham over the second half of last season. He’s remained with the Red Devils for the first half of the current campaign, managing eight goals in 12 outings across all competitions.

Now, with the January window open, it could be that Hugill heads out to the EFL.

As reported by The Athletic (Transfer News Live, 02/01/24, 16:46), clubs in League One and League Two are keen on signing Hugill on loan for the rest of the season. He’s just penned a new deal with Manchester United and is now expected to head out on a temporary basis this winter.

Clubs have been registering their interest with the striker poised to spend the rest of the season away from Old Trafford.

Developing in the EFL

Hugill first made a name for himself in the academy ranks at Sunderland and has continued to impress with Manchester United. He’s maintained a strong goalscoring record in youth football and now, it seems the next step will be for him to develop in the senior game.

The Red Devils have sent a whole host of youngsters on loan to League One and League Two clubs over the years, some to great success. They’ll be hoping Hugill can find both regular minutes and form in front of goal as he prepares to sample EFL football for the first time.

It remains to be seen just where he ends up, but it looks to be a logical step in his development. And, a Football League side will be looking to benefit from Manchester United’s decision to send him out.