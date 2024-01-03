Chelsea starlet Andrey Santos has been recalled from his loan move at Nottingham Forest and has been tipped to join Leeds United or Ipswich Town this month by journalist Ben Jacobs.

Both Leeds United and Ipswich Town are hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League this season and will be eyeing a place in the top two as opposed to going through the play-offs. Therefore, the January transfer window presents a perfect opportunity to get new faces through the door to help their chances of achieving this feat.

The pair will likely be looking to the Premier League loan market as a means of short-term solutions to help them over the line, and one such player that could be the missing piece of the puzzle is young Chelsea starlet Santos.

He is yet to play for the Blues and although a move to Nottingham Forest was finalised in the summer, it garnered only one appearance. With him now having returned to Stamford Bridge, he is expecting to leave on another loan deal, with a Championship switch a strong possibility.

Speaking on the CaughtOffside January Transfer Window Guide, Jacobs confirmed interest from the Premier League and division below, tipping the Whites and the Tractor Boys as potential destinations this month.

“Crystal Palace are interested, but there are Championship clubs as well,” he said.

“I think Ipswich might be one to watch, I think Leeds are still in the market because although they have made some sort of replacement, they’ve lost Weston McKennie and there might be a window of opportunity there, so don’t be surprised if we see some movement with Santos.”

A good addition

Jacobs is certainly right that Santos could be a good addition to either of the two sides mentioned. McKennie and Tyler Adams both left Leeds United in the summer, with Mateusz Klich leaving last January, and although they have recruited Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara, and Ilia Gruev, manager Daniel Farke may be looking for another central midfielder.

Similarly, Ipswich Town do have a number of options in the middle of the pitch, but someone of Santos’ quality means he could be a difference maker. He is highly regarded with bags of potential and so Kieran McKenna’s side could take a punt.

However, if Crystal Palace are interested it could mean a side in the Championship could miss out. A chance to play in the Premier League is a huge opportunity and having missed out on a chance with Nottingham Forest, moving to Selhurst Park could give him a second crack at it.