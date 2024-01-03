Hull City will be hoping the January transfer window sees them add some fresh faces to their ranks. Liam Rosenior’s side are in a good position to mount a play-off push and new signings should only strengthen their bid to earn a top-six spot.

The Tigers sit in 7th as it stands, a point behind Sunderland in the race for the play-offs.

Now, with the transfer window in full flow again, a fresh name has been linked with the club. Football Insider claims that Hull City are the latest side to show an interest in winger Jordan Thomas, who currently plays in the National League South with Bath City.

The same outlet claimed last month that Bristol City, Cardiff City and Swansea City were among 23 EFL clubs to have watched the 22-year-old in action. Now, the Tigers have made their interest known with an enquiry.

On the way up?

With Football Insider’s new report writing that Hull City are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Thomas alongside Championship rivals, it doesn’t seem out of the question that he makes a rise to the EFL this winter.

The winger has certainly made a name for himself in non-league football and he wouldn’t be the first to do so before earning a move up the ladder. Thomas has managed nine goals and six assists in the 2023/24 campaign and will be looking to add to that total over the second half of the campaign.

Time will tell just where he ends up, but non-league clubs rarely stand in the way of their star players when a chance to move up the leagues arises. It remains to be seen if that is the case with Bath City as Thomas draws further attention.