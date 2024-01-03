, Hull City and Leeds United interested in Serie B goalkeeper

Hull City and Leeds United are interested in Spezia goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski, according to Il Secolo XIX, relayed by TuttoMercatoWeb.

Hull City and Leeds United are reportedly keen on luring the stopper to England now the January transfer window is open.

Dragowski, 26, has been on the books at Spezia since August 2022.

According to Il Secolo XIX (via TuttoMercatoWeb), he is ‘likely to leave’ this winter amid interest from the Championship.

Hull City and Leeds United eye goalkeeper

Hull currently have Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram as their two senior goalkeeping options but both have been the subject of scrutiny after mistakes.

The Tigers are outside the play-offs on goal difference behind Sunderland but have seen their form slump over the festive period.

Leeds, on the other hand, have Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow in their ranks already so it would be a surprise to see them land a new ‘keeper this winter.

The latter spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Hull from Newcastle United but ended up moving to Elland Road permanently over the summer.

That forced Liam Rosenior’s side to land Allsop from Cardiff City instead and although he is decent at using his feet, he has let a few questionable shots past him over recent times which could force the Tigers to bring in another option between the sticks as they chase down promotion to the Premier League.

Drągowski, who is a Poland international with two caps under his belt so far in his career, started out at Jagiellonia before moving to Fiorentina as a youngster in 2016.

He then spent six years with the Serie A outfit and played 86 games, as well as having a loan spell away at Empoli.