Huddersfield Town are on the verge of signing Chelsea starlet Alex Matos, it has been reported.

Huddersfield Town are in a relegation battle and the club knows only consistency will help them avoid the drop. Darren Moore’s side are currently 21st in the table and safe by only three points.

The January window is now open, giving all clubs the last chance to make additions to their squads as the hard slog towards May begins.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Huddersfield Town are on the verge of making their first signing. Romano says that the soon-to-be incoming player is Chelsea youngster Alex Matos.

First reported by The Telegraph, the Matos deal will be a straight loan with no buy option included.

🔵 Chelsea talent Alex Matos on the verge of joining Huddersfield Town on loan deal, as @Matt_Law_DT called — no option to buy included. Chelsea have also recalled Zak Sturge from loan at Peterborough due to limited game time.

Matos came through the youth system at Luton Town before moving to Norwich City’s academy in 2017. Chelsea plucked him from Norwich in July 2023.

In a star-studded Chelsea senior squad, it is unsurprising that he has yet to crack the first-team for the Blues. However, he does have two appearances for them and has made the last nine Premier League matchday squads.

A solid young addition

A good, young player is a good, young player irrespective of the level they play at. Whilst Matos has not been tested at Championship level, he has pedigree and potential to do so.

Evidence of this is the faith that Chelsea have placed in him. After 25 Premier League 2 games for Chelsea’s youngsters, he’s made the matchday squad for 12 Premier League games this season.

He is quick and tricky; the sort of player who turns defenders and has them backpeddling and often chasing shadows. He is sure to be a more-than-solid signing for Huddersfield Town and will not look out of place in the Championship over the next 20-or-so games.