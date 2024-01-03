, Free agent who left Wigan Athletic last summer joins League Two club

Morecambe have snapped up Gwion Edwards on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Morecambe have handed the winger a contract until the end of the season.

Edwards, 30, has been a free agent since cutting ties with Wigan Athletic last summer.

He has now found himself a new home and will be eager to help the Shrimps climb up the League Two table.

New face at Morecambe

Edwards is an impressive addition for Morecambe and he will add more quality to their attacking department ahead of the second-half of this campaign. They currently sit in 17th position.

Wigan decided against extending his contract in late June after it expired and he has since been weighing up his next move in the game. Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers were both linked with him back in May, as per reporter Darren Witcoop on X, but nothing materialised on either front in the end.

Edwards started his career with spells with the likes of Swansea City, Crawley Town and Peterborough United before joining Ipswich Town in 2018.

He then spent three years with the Tractor Boys, two of which were in League One, and scored 14 goals in 109 games in all competitions before Wigan came calling.

The Welshman played 45 times for the Latics before he was shipped out on loan to Scotland with Ross County in the last campaign.

Morecambe is his home now and they are in action this weekend in the FA Cup with an away trip to Edwards’ former club Swansea as they look to cause a shock against Championship opponents.

The Shrimps drew 2-2 at home to Harrogate Town last Saturday to kick-start 2024 with a point.