, Everton poised to recall 20-year-old from League Two loan and send him to another club

Everton are expected to recall Reece Welch from his loan at Forest Green Rovers, according to a report by GloucestershireLive.

Forest Green Rovers signed the defender in the last summer transfer window following their relegation to League Two.

Welch, 20, has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Gloucestershire outfit during the first-half this season, 17 of which have come in the league.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation at The New Lawn, GloucestershireLive report he is poised to head back to Everton and the Premier League outfit are ‘likely’ to send him somewhere else for the remainder of this campaign.

Forest Green Rovers loan latest

Welch has been at Everton since the age of seven and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for the Toffees at various youth levels over the course of his time at the club.

He was handed his first professional contract back in 2020 and made his first-team debut for the Toffees in an FA Cup clash against non-league outfit Boreham Wood in March 2022.

Sean Dyche’s side allowed him to leave on loan for the first time in his career when Forest Green came calling in August last year and he has enjoyed plenty of game time with the fourth tier struggles.

The England youth international could now be in line for a change of scene this winter to help further boost his development.

He was linked with MK Dons last January, as per Football Insider, but a deal to see him go to Buckinghamshire didn’t happen in the end. The Athletic have also claimed in the past that Brentford have been admirers.

Welch will leave behind a Forest Green outfit fighting for their Football League status under Troy Deeney.