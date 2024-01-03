Peterborough United have rejected a bid from a top six Championship club for left-back Harrison Burrows, Darragh MacAnthony has revealed.

Peterborough United have seen a number of promising young players make high-profile moves away from the club over the years. Given some of the stars they have on their books at the moment, it wouldn’t be a surprise if some moved onto bigger things in 2024 either.

The likes of Ronnie Edwards, Kwame Poku, Ephron Mason-Clark and academy graduate Burrows are just some of the top talents at London Road. Now, it has emerged that a bid has already been knocked back for the latter.

Speaking on his podcast ‘The Hard Truth’ (as relayed by the Peterborough Telegraph), chairman and co-owner MacAnthony confirmed that a bid came in from a ‘top six Championship club’ for Burrows. The offer was knocked back by Peterborough United.

The clubs currently occupying the top six spots in the Championship table are Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton, Leeds United, West Brom and Sunderland.

Starring for Posh

At only 21, Burrows is a key part of the Peterborough United squad. He’s played 159 times for the club, chipping in with 12 goals and 31 assists in the process.

He’s previously played as a winger, wing-back, attacking midfielder and central midfielder but this season, Burrows has found his main position. He has started at left-back in all 25 League One games thus far and has managed four goals and nine assists across all competitions.

Burrows’ leadership abilities have also been on show, donning the captain’s armband on a number of occasions.

It remains to be seen just who the bid was from but Burrows is no doubt capable of playing in the Championship. At only 21, he’s certainly got the promise and potential to play beyond that level in the years to come too.