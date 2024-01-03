, Bradford City pair attracting interest from other clubs

Bradford City pair Emmanuel Osadebe and Sam Stubbs have been the subject of interest from elsewhere, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph & Argus.

Bradford City could have a decision to make regarding the pair’s future at Valley Parade with the January transfer window now open.

Osadebe and Stubbs are both out of contract at the end of this season.

According to the Telegraph & Argus, the Bantams are looking to trim down the size of their squad this month ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

Bradford City pair attracting interest

Osadebe joined Bradford back in June 2022 on a two-year deal and has since made 32 appearances in all competitions since then, chipping in with two goals.

He is an experienced player in the Football League and has also played for the likes of Gillingham, Cambridge United, Macclesfield Town and Walsall in the past.

The Bantams risk losing the Irishman for nothing next summer if they don’t cash in on him this winter, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension with Graham Alexander’s side anytime soon.

As for Stubbs, he rocked up at Valley Parade in January last year and has played 24 games altogether this term. Prior to his switch to Yorkshire, he had stints at Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town and Exeter City after rising up through the academy ranks at Everton.

Bradford are 13th in the League Two table as they eye a place in the play-offs. They were beaten 1-0 away at Crewe Alexandra on New Year’s Day and will be keen to bounce back this weekend when they lock horns with Crawley Town at home.

Alexander will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad before the end of the window and offloading Osadebe and Stubbs would free up space and funds in the squad.