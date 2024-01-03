Taylor, 21, has just been recalled from a loan spell in League Two. He spent the first half of the season at Colchester United making 25 league outings and scoring 11 times.

He proved to be a strong asset for a struggling fourth tier side and his performances have caught the eye of those at a higher level.

Bolton Wanderers sit 2nd in League One and are chasing automatic promotion. Wycombe Wanderers are 16th and Oxford United are 5th. They are reportedly joined by Lincoln City in 11th as third tier sides who have made enquiries over Taylor.

But, they are said to be joined by even more League One outfits as the race to win his signature this month heats up.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Good management

Luton Town are doing better than some expected in the Premier League, but despite his impressive time in League Two, Taylor is not yet ready to make an impact in the top tier.

Sending him back out at a level higher seems a smart move and it would give the 21-year-old the chance to see where he fits in at this level.

If he was able to prove himself as capable in the third tier then he may end up earning himself a spot in the senior squad with the Hatters next season, depending on which league they are in.

It seems the race to sign him though is beginning to grow legs and with many sides rumoured to be eyeing a move it won’t be an easy deal to pull off.

Bolton Wanderers may hold the upper hand given their strong league position, but it remains to be seen if they would be able to offer any game time reassurances which will likely be crucial in pulling off a deal this month.