Birmingham City have rejected two bids for Jordan James amid interest from Italy, as per Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City sacked manager Wayne Rooney yesterday and soon after reports emerged of interest in one of their star players.

James, 19, has made 24 Championship appearances so far this season and has scored five league goals along the way.

The young, Welsh international is a bright prospect and it is unsurprising that he has admirers.

Atalanta in Italy’s top tier were said to have lodged a bid of €4.5million yesterday and now it has been reported that the Blues have rejected two bids already for their youngster.

A battle to keep

James undoubtedly has a big future ahead of him and Birmingham City are going to find it tough to keep him at the club too much longer.

The Blues are 20th in the Championship and have won just two games out of their last 15.

It is a credit to James’ performances so far that he already has interest from one of Europe’s top five leagues and it remains unknown where the other bid has come from.

It seems this month is going to consist of plenty sides registering their interest in Birmingham City’s man and it will be interesting to see whether they keep him until the summer, or whether their asking price, whatever that may be, is met.

Birmingham City are currently searching for Rooney’s replacement and it’s vital they get the right man to take them forward and guide them out of the rut they are currently in.

Up next for Birmingham City is a trip to Hull City in the FA Cup third round this Saturday.