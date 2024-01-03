Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines over a potential move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley sit 6th in League One with manager Neill Collins hoping to guide his side to back-to-back play-off finishes.

The January window is now open and clubs can strengthen their squads ahead of the second half of the campaign. The third tier is as tight as ever with several teams battling it out for a top six finish and Barnsley have their eye on targets already.

Pines, 25, is an American defender who made 26 appearances for DC United last year.

He has since been released upon the expiry of his contract and reports have said the defender flew out to Barnsley to watch their game against Wigan Athletic.

It goes onto say negotiations are ongoing, but nothing is finalised as the defender has travelled back to the States as originally planned.

Making the right moves

Pines is one of a few options Barnsley are reportedly considering to strengthen their backline.

Collins spent five years in America as head coach of the Tampa Bay Rowdies before moving to Barnsley and it is there that he likely became aware of Pines.

Pines has previously featured for his national team and as a free agent Barnsley don’t have to sign him this month.

However, given the games are coming thick and fast in League One whilst it is vital they sign the best option, it is also crucial they do so as early as they can to avoid potentially missing out on their targets.

Up next for Barnsley is a home clash against Bristol Rovers this Saturday. Collins’ side will be hoping to extend their run of eight league games without a loss.