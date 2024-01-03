, Aston Villa and West Brom loan pair set to return from League Two club

Bradford City loanees Chisom Afoka and Rayhaan Tulloch are poised to return to Aston Villa and West Brom, as detailed in a report by The Telegraph & Argus.

Bradford City swooped to land the pair in the summer transfer window under former boss Mark Hughes.

The Bantams have since changed their manager to Graham Alexander.

The Telegraph & Argus report they are ‘set’ to go back to their parent clubs this winter.

Bradford City loan pair to return

Bradford brought in Afoka to bolster their attacking department but he has struggled to make an impact at Valley Parade this season. He has made only two League Two appearances so far this term.

Aston Villa signed him from West Brom in 2020 and he has since played for their Under-18’s and Under-21’s side. The Premier League outfit will now have a decision to make on what to do with him for the rest of this campaign.

As for Tulloch, the 22-year-old has played 10 matches in all competitions for the Bantams since his temporary switch to Yorkshire and has chipped in with a single goal.

He has been on the books at West Brom for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks at the Hawthorns.

The Birmingham-born forward has made seven outings for the Baggies’ first-team and has also had loan spells away in the past at Doncaster Rovers, Rochdale and Dundalk in the past to gain experience.

Bradford were beaten 1-0 away at Crewe Alexandra last time out and are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Crawley Town. Alexander’s side are currently 13th in the table and are five points off the play-offs.