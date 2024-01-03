, 3 Rop Apter replacements Tranmere Rovers must consider after Blackpool decision

Blackpool have confirmed that Rob Apter has returned from his loan at Tranmere Rovers, as per their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers landed the winger in the summer transfer window and he has been a hit for them during the first-half of this season in League Two.

Apter, 20, scored five goals in 21 games in all competitions.

Here is a look at three players the Whites should target to replace him before the end of the month…

Tony Springett

As per a report by the Pink Un, the 21-year-old is looking to leave Norwich City on loan this winter. Like Apter, he is left-footed and could be a useful addition for Tranmere ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

Springett, who is a Republic of Ireland youth international, is under contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2025. He spent time at Derby County last term in League One and played 11 games for the Rams.

Ben Knight

He is still on the books at Manchester City but could do with getting some more experience under his belt. The Cambridge-born man was on loan at Crewe Alexandra in the fourth tier back in the 2021/22 season and made 10 outings for the Railwaymen, chipping in with two goals.

Knight is unlikely to break into the first-team at the Etihad Stadium and needs to head out the exit door now to get some regular game in the Football League.

Ellis Taylor

Last but not least, the versatile Sunderland man could be a useful option for Tranmere. The ex-England youth international is down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats eye promotion from the Championship.

Taylor is a product of their academy and has had a temporary stint away at Hartlepool United in the past.