Hull City have been long-term admirers of Derby County midfielder Max Bird, who manager Liam Rosenior is more than familiar with.

Hull City boss Rosenior worked with Bird at Derby County and in the summer, the Tigers pursued his services. An ankle injury for the midfielder ended their chase, but he has been linked again this winter.

The Rams hold a firm stance that he will not be sold though, despite the fact his deal is up at the end of the season. It means he could be picked up for nothing in the summer, but the Championship club may have to look elsewhere if they want a new midfielder this month.

With that said, here are three options Hull City should consider instead of Max Bird…

Hector Kyprianou – Peterborough United

Posh signed Cypriot midfielder Kyprianou from Leyton Orient in 2022 and this season, he’s become a vital player. He’s formed a strong midfield partnership with Archie Collins and has looked like a player capable of moving up a level.

The 22-year-old is a tall and composed midfielder who has also played as a centre-back before. Peterborough United never let key players go on the cheap though and given their ambitions, it may not be an easy deal to strike.

Naouirou Ahamada – Crystal Palace

Ahamada arrived on these shores with a strong reputation. The 21-year-old looked like an exciting prospect while with VfB Stuttgart but with Crystal Palace, regular minutes have eluded him.

The Frenchman could definitely benefit from a spell elsewhere and a drop down to the Championship might not be the worst thing for his development. Hull City are an ambitious team and this would be a statement signing despite Ahamada’s struggles with Palace.

Luca Connell – Barnsley

Last but not least is Connell, who is arguably one of the best players in League One. His action was limited for much of the early stages of the campaign but he’s been back in the Barnsley starting XI in the last eight games, and the Tykes have gone unbeaten in that run.

That goes to show just how crucial he is for Neill Collins’ side. He is a player certainly capable of rising to the Championship and could definitely draw interest from elsewhere in 2024.