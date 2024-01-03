Plymouth Argyle have seen loan ace Finn Azaz step up to the Championship with ease, and the midfielder’s performances have not gone unnoticed.

Plymouth Argyle saw Azaz play a key role in their League One title-winning season and Aston Villa sanctioned a return to Home Park for the current campaign. He’s taken to the Championship brilliantly, returning seven goals and five assists in 26 games.

His form is said to have drawn Southampton and Middlesbrough’s interest, though the Pilgrims will be hopeful of holding onto such a vital player. However, as a loanee, Azaz’s future is ultimately out of their hands.

That means it could be wise for the club to consider some potential replacements. Here, we put forward three Plymouth Argyle should have in mind…

Luke Harris – Fulham

At only 18, Harris is a highly-regarded young player who has already proven himself in U18 and U23 football. He has played seven times for Fulham’s first-team but could benefit from a spell in the senior game.

Harris is a natural attacking or central midfielder and if his level of potency could translate to the senior game, he could be an ideal Azaz replacement with the goals and assists he can offer.

Paris Maghoma – Bolton Wanderers (on loan from Brentford)

Perhaps a bit of a gamble, but Maghoma could be the ideal profile to replace Azaz. He doesn’t have a record as good as Azaz in terms of goals and assists but he has shown that side of his game more with Bolton Wanderers this season, managing three goals in five games earlier in the campaign.

He’s an agile midfielder with impressive dribbling and while he hasn’t been a nailed on starter for Ian Evatt’s side, the 22-year-old has shown glimpses of a seriously talented player.

Cesare Casadei – Leicester City (on loan from Chelsea)

Casadei is certainly an ambitious suggestion. It would rely on Chelsea paying a large chunk of his wages but to get the best out of the Italian starlet, the Premier League side should consider sending him somewhere he will play on a more regular basis.

The midfielder has mainly found minutes off the bench with Leicester City. He’s shown in Italy’s youth sides that he can be a real goal threat from midfield and in Plymouth Argyle’s system, he could be a huge hit. There’s no doubt it would be a tough deal to do though.