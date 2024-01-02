, Wolves striker poised for League One loan, reporter claims

Shrewsbury Town are poised to sign Wolves striker Nathan Fraser on loan, reports Darren Witcoop.

Shrewsbury Town are reportedly set to land the Premier League attacker on a temporary deal following the opening of the January transfer window.

Fraser, 19, has stayed at Wolves for the first-half of this season but is now heading out the exit door.

The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop has claimed on X he has been on the radar of some League One clubs this winter with the Shrews expected to win the race to get him now.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town eye striker

Shrewsbury were linked with Fraser last summer along with fellow third tier outfit Cheltenham Town, as reported by Football Insider, but a move didn’t materialise in the end and he remained at Molineux.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation, it appears he will now be given the green light to depart until the end of the campaign to get some experience under his belt.

Fraser has been on the books at Wolves for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

Getting regular football under his belt in the Football League would be beneficial for his development. The teenager has played twice for the first-team so far in his career and has been a regular for their development sides over recent years.

Shrewsbury will see him as someone to give them another option at the top end of the pitch. Matt Taylor’s side are currently sat in 13th position in mid-table and are seven points above the drop zone and 13 points off the play-offs.

They won 3-1 at home to Fleetwood Town on New Year’s Day after goals by Nohan Kenneh, Chey Dunkley and Jordan Shipley. Next up is an FA Cup clash against Wrexham.