, Wigan Athletic man could be subject of fresh transfer swoop before the end of January

St Johnstone assistant manager Andy Kirk has said he would like to have Wigan Athletic defender Luke Robinson if possible this month.

Wigan Athletic have recalled the left-back from his loan spell with the Scottish side.

Robinson, 22, is now back at the DW Stadium after spending the first-half of the season at McDiarmid Park.

Kirk has said, as per a report by The Courier: “He’s definitely a player we would like to have at the club. If there was an opportunity for that to happen in the future then we would definitely look at it.

“He’s a fantastic lad. He did very well for us and we hope it works out well for him. If there is scope for him to come back in January, we’ll definitely look at it. The break gives us a little bit of breathing space to see how that develops.”

Wigan Athletic loan latest

If Wigan are to loan Robinson out again, then St Johnstone would be an ideal destination for him again. He already knows their players, how they like to play and is guaranteed regular game time there.

The Latics have had to bring him back for now due to injuries and will have a decision to make regarding his situation between now and the end of the window.

Robinson was given the green light to depart on a temporary basis back in August when St Johnstone came calling and he went on to make 18 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership side under ex-Leicester City and Scotland boss Craig Levein.

He is out of contract at Wigan at the end of this campaign. He is due to become a free agent next summer if he isn’t handed an extension in the meantime so Shaun Maloney will have to consider his long-term future too.

The Birkenhead-born man is a former Scotland youth international and has been on the books of the Latics since 2018. Prior to his move, he had a spell in the academy at Wrexham.

Robinson has played for his current team on 35 occasions in the past and has also had a stint away at Tranmere Rovers.