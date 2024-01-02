Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has said it is ‘up to’ Charlie Cresswell if he wants to stay and fight for a place in his side.

Leeds United pretty much have a settled and stable starting XI this season. Farke’s lineup has been pretty settled for much of the campaign, only shuffling the ranks somewhat during this hectic schedule of Championship football over the festive season.

This squad rotation has seen players rested, their places taken by others who have been perennially on the bench. One area where the Whites are particularly stable is in the centre of defence, with loanee Joe Rodon and Dutchman Pascal Struijk proving the regular pairing.

When either of these two are unavailable, club captain and Scotland international Liam Cooper steps up, and that leaves centre-back Cresswell on the fringes. This season, he has just four appearances and 127 minutes action to his name.

A one-minute run out in the 1-0 win over QPR in early October was the last of his outings. In the 16 games since then, he has not made the matchday squad on 13 occasions.

There has been some reports of interest in Cresswell from Leeds United’s fellow Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town. However, the 21-year-old in highly-rated and highly-valued as a player at Elland Road. Daniel Farke commented as such after Leeds United’s 3-0 win vs Birmingham City.

Now, Farke has spoken on the possibility of an exit amid his lack of game time. He said:

Speaking to Phil Hay – via his Twitter – Farke commented on the situation facing both Leeds United and Charlie Cresswell. As per Hay, Farke said of the situation:

Farke saying that they rate Cresswell and want to keep him. "From our side there is no will to let him go but it's important to speak about what the player wants." #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 1, 2024

A decision to make?

Cresswell is that sort of dependable young player who has answered the call when needed and slotted straight into the Leeds United side. He has not let anyone down before and in his stint with Millwall last season, he proved his quality at this level.

This is not lost on other clubs, the likes of those mentioned above have seen his skill set and what he brings to the table. This interest was bound to come with him not featuring for Leeds United.

Cresswell is a valuable player for the Whites, offering depth behind the likes of Struijk, Rodon and Cooper. However, as Whites boss Farke says, the club also have to be fair to the player and his wishes when considering his future. It seems to be in Cresswell’s hands, but time will tell just how the situation pans out.