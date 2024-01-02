Middlesbrough have had a number of concurrent injuries which have seriously disrupted their squad, and it has impacted the results on the pitch too. They have won four and lost six of their last 10 games and their inconsistency is likely a cause for concern for Carrick.

Getting their star players back and in contention will be a priority, whilst the January transfer window also provides an opportunity to get new faces through the door to ease their injury worries.

Speaking to Teesside Live, the Boro boss did provide a positive update on first-team trio Hackney, Crooks and Latte Lath, all of which would likely be starting every game if fit.

“We’re hoping for Hayden to train this week and Crooksy too. We’ll wait and see on that. Manu too; training this week,” he said.

“Some of the boys have been out for a number of weeks though, so it’s a bit of managing that and not expecting too much too soon.