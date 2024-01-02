Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has provided an injury update on Hayden Hackney, Matt Crooks and Emmanuel Latte Lath, in an interview with Teesside Live.
Middlesbrough have had a number of concurrent injuries which have seriously disrupted their squad, and it has impacted the results on the pitch too. They have won four and lost six of their last 10 games and their inconsistency is likely a cause for concern for Carrick.
Getting their star players back and in contention will be a priority, whilst the January transfer window also provides an opportunity to get new faces through the door to ease their injury worries.
Speaking to Teesside Live, the Boro boss did provide a positive update on first-team trio Hackney, Crooks and Latte Lath, all of which would likely be starting every game if fit.
“We’re hoping for Hayden to train this week and Crooksy too. We’ll wait and see on that. Manu too; training this week,” he said.
“Some of the boys have been out for a number of weeks though, so it’s a bit of managing that and not expecting too much too soon.
“But it will be great to have them back and in and around it again to feel that little bit stronger again.”
A huge boost
Boro have some really important games coming up, most notably a FA Cup clash with Aston Villa and a Carabao Cup semi-final double-header with giants Chelsea. If they are to book their place in the next round in either cup competition, they will likely need their best players back fit and firing.
They are rather limited in a lot of areas of the pitch at the moment given the number of injuries. Middlesbrough have just two fit senior central-midfielders with both Hackney and Lewis O’Brien out, whilst in the number 10 position, Morgan Rogers has deputised in Crooks’ absence and youngster Josh Coburn has returned from an injury of his own at the perfect time to deputise for Latte Lath.
Getting the trio back at this time comes as a huge boost for Carrick. They are in need of consistency and if they can get a number of their best players back this will stand them in good stead to get results regularly and perhaps even shock a few in the cup competitions against top flight opposition over the next few weeks.