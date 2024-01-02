Huddersfield Town sit uncomfortably close to the relegation places in the Championship but they will need to turn their attention to upcoming contract decisions.

Huddersfield Town sit on the brink of the drop zone in the Championship. After 26 games the Terriers are 21st in the table, only three points clear of the relegation places.

The January transfer window will present Darren Moore’s side with a number of dilemmas. Transfers will of course dominate conversations throughout the month but those out of contract in the summer will also be in the mind of the club hierarchy.

Huddersfield Town have nine players who have now entered the last six months of their deals, and there are some vital ones amongst them.

The players out of contract in 2024

Veteran defensive midfielder Jonathan Hogg is the biggest name on this list. He’s been at the club since 2013 and and he has made 23 appearances this season. The club captain remains a key figure but a decision will need to be made regarding the 35-year-old.

Centre-backs Matty Pearson and Yuta Nakayama are two others with deals expiring in six months. Both have featured regularly this season, Pearson with 21 appearances and Nakayama 20 appearances.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Jaheim Headley – both born in London – have come up through the youth system at the West Yorkshire club. They’ve both found solid minutes this season and the Terriers hold an option to extend both of their deals by a further year should they wish to do so.

Brahima Diarra is another youngster who has come through the youth system at the club. The 20-year-old Mali U23 international has been in and out of the side somewhat but is another promising young player who could have a good future at the club.

Huddersfield Town’s policy to bring youngsters through and into the first-team picture is evident, with plenty more academy graduates in the first-team ranks. One of these is Ben Jackson, who joined the club in 2015. Again, the club hold an option to extend Jackson’s deal by a further year if they want to.

The last two players out of contract at the end of this season are are French youngster Loick Ayina and Australian U23 international Jacob Chapman. Neither has made much of a dent on the senior squad this season but both have been involved more over the busy festive period. Town have the option to extend Ayina’s current deal by a further year.