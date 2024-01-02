As we enter the final six months of the season, Stoke City will need to address the futures of the eight players nearing the end of their current contracts.

There aren’t too many surprising names on the list nor are there too many standouts. Out of the eight players in this list there aren’t any important first-team players which may make matters easier for the Stoke City hierarchy in the weeks and months to come.

The players out of contract in 2024

Striker trio Tyrese Campbell, Wesley Moraes and Dwight Gayle are all out of contract in June later this year, but all have been used in rotation with one another. Campbell is only 24 and has had an injury hit campaign and so is the most likely of the three to be offered fresh terms. Wesley may have made 18 appearances, but he is yet to find the net in the 2023/24 campaign. Gayle is now 34 years old and so may want to secure a move elsewhere to get more playing time; he too has not scored this season despite making 10 appearances.

At the back, Ciaran Clark has been used sporadically and only in times of need. The Republic of Ireland international has played three times so far this season, and is behind both Luke McNally and Michael Rose in the pecking order as things stand. Now aged 34 he too may be looking to wind down his career elsewhere. Full-back Enda Stevens has played when fit but injuries have seriously stunted any consistency in terms of regular minutes. He is one of a few who could be tied down to a short-term deal at the bet365 Stadium out of the octet.

Jordan Thompson has made nine starts and has proved his worth in the Potters midfield. Again he is another who is often used in rotation but given he is just 26, he is one that could enter into talks between now and the end of the season. Similarly, prospect D’Margio Wright-Phillips has found playing time hard to come by, but given his potential he could be offered a new contract so to not lose him for free in June. The other player whose current deal expires in June is young goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu, but he is down the pecking order and so may be allowed to leave for free later in the year.